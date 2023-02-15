Chuck Schumer Slams China for Spy Balloons

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) slammed China following the suspected Chinese spy balloon being brought down by the U.S. military. Schumer said that the Chinese were “humiliated” by the incident and were “caught lying.”

Schumer made the statement while on ABC’s “This Week.” He added that he thought this was “a real step back for them.” He continued by saying that the objects that were brought down over the U.S. and Canadian territory were also balloons.

At the same time, officials continue to deal with the fallout of the Chinese balloon that was brought down earlier this month off the coast of the Carolinas.

On Friday, another object was stood down after being spotted flying over Alaska. The item debris landed in U.S. water. The second object was brought down by U.S. fighter jets over Canadian territory following the instruction of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Schumer suggested that as a result of the recent incidents China might need to completely get rid of its balloon programs as the situation looks “really bad” for them. He also noted that the balloons have not only been over North America and that they probably have been “all over the world.”

