Republican Officially Entering 2024 Race

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Nikki Haley is preparing to take action and become the first Republican to openly challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

No other Republicans have yet taken the chance to oppose Trump in this way, as the former President is known for trying to humiliate his political opponents or those he perceives as such. However, Haley’s allies have claimed that she has a unique insight into the GOP primary which could potentially help her win with the Republican base at a time when support for Trump is wavering.

Katon Dawson, a former chair of the South Carolina Republican Party who has already backed Haley has said that she has in the past “had some tough races, and she’s used to running against the gold standard.” He added that there is currently a “lane in there for anti-Trump,” and that it could be successful. He added that Haley has always managed to deliver on both messaging and funding so that her message could be heard more widely.

However, Trump is not the only political opponent that could challenge Haley’s position. Outside of Trump’s support case within the party, early polling shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as the one who can take on Trump and beat him for the nomination. Meanwhile, Haley is only able to get a small fraction of the support that the two have.

Not only that but South Carolinian, Sen. Tim Scott (R), is also suspected to be considering his own presidential bid. Scott and Haley could end up competing for the same voters.

