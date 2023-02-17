Americans Sick of Biden’s Poor Leadership

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A new Morning Consult survey showed that for the most part, Americans’ views of President Biden did not change following the State of the Union address.

According to the poll which was released on Monday, 46 percent of respondents did not believe that Biden had kept his 2020 campaign promises, while only 39 percent believed he had. Earlier this month a similar survey came up with the exact same results 46 percent of respondents believed that Biden had not kept his campaign promises and 39 percent believed he had.

The new poll also showed that Biden’s approval rates had reached 44 percent, while 53 percent of those surveyed did not believe that Biden was performing his job well. In the previous poll, Biden’s disapproval rate had been at 52 percent while his approval rate had been at 45 percent.

The Morning Consult survey was conducted from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12. The survey’s margin of error is two percentage points with 2,009 respondents taking part in the poll.

When asked about more specific issues like Biden’s handling of Medicare and Social Security, 49 percent noted that they approved of how Biden protected the two programs while 30 percent disapproved. In a previous poll, those statistics were slightly lower with 48 percent of respondents approving of the job Biden was performing, and 40 percent disapproving.

The newest poll came after the State of the Union address during which President Biden discussed a variety of issues including Medicare, Social Security, police reforms, and the economy.

