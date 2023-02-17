Former Trump Ambassador Announces 2024 Bid

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday Republican Nikki Haley, who previously served as an ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump administration, announced her bid for the White House.

Former President Donald Trump, who first announced his presidential campaign one week after the 2022 midterm elections, was until recently the only major Republican candidate to have joined the race.

Over the past few months, Trump has repeatedly commented on his position in the polls where he is leading against other Republican competitors according to his comments.

Many names have been considered as possible opponents of Trump, including Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Haley. Haley was the first female governor of South Carolina.

On Tuesday, Trump posted on Truth Social about his current positions in the polls while also criticizing the Department of Justice. He noted that the DOJ is bound to increase the level of attacks against him.

Along with these allegations, he noted that he was performing very well in the polls and leading against President Biden by a very wide margin.

In a Newsweek interview, Trump also stated that despite what she had previously said, Haley chose to run against him. Haley had previously said that if Trump ran in 2024 she would not place a bid for the White House. He added that when Haley had contacted him about it he had urged her to follow her heart in deciding if she would run or not.

