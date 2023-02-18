Biden Ramps Up Tensions With Fox News

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The White House ended up not having President Biden complete the Fox News interview that was meant to air on the network during their pregame coverage of this year’s Super Bowl. The two sides have given different versions of why the interview that was going to be aired on Fox ended up being called off.

Some observers have stated that Biden, who is preparing to launch his reelection campaign, would not have gained a lot from an interview with Fox. Others however have claimed that this could have been a great opportunity for President Biden to share his message on a widespread platform before millions of Americans.

Matthew Baum, professor of public policy at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, argued that going into the opposition media is one of the best ways of gaining access to the opposite base. However, it is not clear whether Biden would be handled with the same consideration as Obama had been in 2012 by Fox host Bill O’Reilly back. He added that depending on how it went it could have provided Fox news with more ammunition against the president.

The White House in their statement said that they wanted Biden to have the interview with a smaller network like Fox, which catered to Black Americans, but that Fox had declined this.

Fox Corp. which owns Fox News, on the other hand, said that they were trying to get Biden to give an interview to one of the anchors from its news division, likely Bret Baier or Shannon Bream, which the White House refused to agree to.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com