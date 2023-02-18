Trump’s New Nicknames for DeSantis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Comedians Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel both commented on Trump’s recently coined nickname for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The two late-night hosts both took the moment to comment on the food-related nickname in their recent shows.

Kimmel during his Tuesday show said that the New York Times over the weekend revealed “Trump’s new nickname for Ron DeSantis” which “is ‘Meatball Ron.’” He then proceeded to joke that Trump would “eat that meatball like a snack.”

Colbert also made comments about the nickname “Meatball Ron,” which he referred to as an act of “crystallized genius.” The comedian explained that the nickname was so “dumb and accurate.” He then started singing a parody of “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel but with the lyrics changed to “Meatball Ron! He’s a walking, talking beef baton.”

On Twitter, “The Late Show’s” official account also referred to the nickname as being “really great”.

Mark Levin, the host of “Life, Liberty and Levin” said that the nickname was not a wise strategic move on Trump’s part, adding that “I happen to like Meatballs.”

New York Times reporter and Trump critic Maggie Haberman also said that Trump had in casual conversations with DeSantis referred to him as “Meatball Ron” or “Shutdown Ron,” which is a reference to the early closure of Florida during the start of the pandemic.

Trump took to Social Media to comment about his nicknaming, writing that “All of the Fake News is reporting that I spend large amounts of my time coming up with a good ‘nickname’ for Ron DeSanctimonious,” but they were all wrong as this is not something he “even think(s) about” and the whole subject is “unimportant” to him.

