Trump Loses Major Ally Heading Into 2024

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced her presidential bid earlier this week. A day later, one of Trump’s top allies, Republican Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina, endorsed Haley, saying that she was the best candidate to “reset” the national party.

In a statement on Twitter, Normal said that this was a “pivotal point in our nation.” He added that Republican candidates have always performed well in South Carolina, but that has not always been the case nationwide. He added that “it’s time for a reset and a new chapter in national Republican politics,” and that there is no one better equipped to help with the creation of that new chapter than “our former governor and my good friend, Nikki Haley!”

On Tuesday, Haley became the first major GOP member to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination. According to most polls, Trump remains the leading contender among the GOP base, with Haley only receiving around 5 to 8 percent of voters’ support in the primary against not only Trump but also other potential contenders including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Norman had previously been a big supporter of Trump and was even one of the lawmakers to support Trump’s unfounded claims regarding election fraud in the 2020 election. In text message communications between Norman and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, it becomes clear that the congressman had pushed for Trump to invoke martial law in order to stop the inauguration of President Biden.

