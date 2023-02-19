Trump Picks Apart His 2024 Rival

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, former President Trump attacked Nikki Haley, his former United Nations ambassador, and now a candidate for the 2024 GOP nomination for her support of cutting Medicare and Social Security.

Only minutes after Haley officially launched her campaign with an event, Trump’s campaign sent out an email titled “The Real Nikki Haley” in which they wrote about how Haley had supported former Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) plan to turn Medicare into a voucher system. In the email, they also pointed out that in 2010 during a Fox News interview, Haley had indicated that Congress should try to cut Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

Trump, much like the Democrats, is trying to exploit the division within the GOP over the entitlement programs. Biden during his State of the Union address last week had stated that some Republicans wanted to sunset Medicare and Social Security. This resulted in a lot of heckling and loud shouting from the Republican party.

Trump has also been attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who has not yet announced his presidential campaign for 2024.

Republicans had for a long time supported the elimination of Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. However, Trump in his 2016 campaign changed that position by promising to “save Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security — without cuts.”

However, during his administration, every single one of his budget proposals included cuts to these entitlement programs.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com