New Discovery Leads to Investigation of Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – New reports about secret donations by Chinese donors sent to another American university with a Biden institute has led to many calling for an independent investigation into the Biden family’s ties to the CCP. The founder of the Government Accountability Institute told Fox News about the analysis on Wednesday.

The Government Accountability Institute analysis found that over $6.7 million in secret Chinese donations, some of which come from direct funding from the Chinese government, had been sent to the University of Delaware. All the funds were donated after Biden set up a program at the university under his name.

The news came after classified documents were discovered in the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. in an office that had been used by Biden. The University of Pennsylvania, which runs the Penn Biden Center, had received funding of over $14 million from anonymous contributions from China and Hong Kong which had been used for the establishment of the center.

Peter Schweizer, author of “Secret Empires,” “Clinton Cash,” and “Red-Handed,” told Tucker Carlson that an investigation is necessary to determine whether these funds are in any way connected to Biden’s son, Hunter. Hunter Biden has for years profited off of his business connections in China, many of whom work closely with Chinese intelligence.

Schweizer also added that it was necessary to look at the deals that Hunter Biden made in China. He added that it was necessary for him to have ties to China in order to manage three big deals in the country.

