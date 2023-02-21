Haley Questions DeSantis’ Leadership Abilities

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) claimed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) did not go far enough with his Parental Rights in Education law.

As she noted, the Parental Rights in Education law, which had been dubbed “Don’t Say Gay,” only prohibits talks about gender and education to children that are in the third grade or below. During her event in a town hall in Exeter, N.H., however, Haley claimed that she did not believe this law went “far enough.” She added that when she was in school sex ed was not until the seventh grade, and even then parents had the right to opt their children in or out of the class. She continued to say that this was a decision that parents should be given.

Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law has faced a lot of opposition to prohibiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Many across the nation have said that the law goes against free speech and it directly targets the LGBTQ community.

Haley, during an interview with Fox News Digital after the New Hampshire event, praised DeSantis as being a “good governor” but she reiterated that her third grade was still “too young” and that elementary school children should not be taught about these topics.

On Wednesday, Haley officially launched her 2024 presidential campaign, becoming the first Republican to officially challenge former President Trump for the GOP’s presidential nomination. DeSantis is also expected to be preparing for his own presidential runs.

