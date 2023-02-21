ISIS Injures U.S. Soldiers

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a Friday press release, it was revealed that four U.S. service members and one combat dog had been injured the previous night during a helicopter raid in northeast Syria. The raid led to one senior ISIS leader being killed.

The injured service members and combat dogs are receiving medical treatment at a facility in Iraq, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The injuries were caused by explosions during the helicopter raid according to CENTCOM’s report. The explosions had been set off by a member of ISIS that was killed during the raid.

The raid was in collaboration with allied members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and led to senior ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi being killed. CENTCOM had identified Hamza al-Homsi as the leader of ISIS’s terrorist network in eastern Syria. The U.S. forces are heading counterterrorism operations in Syria while also supporting the SDF troops in the region and providing them with additional training.

ISIS is not as big in the region as it had once been, having lost a lot of the territory that it had previously taken over. However, they still have an active presence in Iraq and Syria and are also working with many affiliates across the world. Further information on ISIS’s current activities was reported by CENTCOM in December.

