Former White House Official Calls Out Joe Biden

Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, has called for the White House to stop the “cover-up” of President Biden’s health following the release of the President’s latest physical health. Biden’s latest physical exam determined that Biden is healthy and fit to serve as commander-in-chief.

Jackson told Fox News that “the majority of Americans can see that Biden’s mental health is in total decline,” he added that despite this the White House has not been transparent about the issues and Biden’s inability to complete his job effectively. Jackson further noted that the “written physical exam report released by Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, is further evidence of the administration’s attempt to conceal “the truth.”

Jackson further pointed out that this is the first physical exam that Biden has taken since he entered office, and yet there has been no mention of the President undergoing a cognitive test, despite the evidence of his mental health deteriorating. He added that he had sent three separate letters to the White House demanding that Biden undergo a cognitive test, however, these demands have been ignored.

Jackson previously served as the White House physician to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In his 2022 memoir, Jackson spoke about the criticism he faced from Obama after he had spoken about Biden’s cognitive health during the 2020 presidential campaign. In the email Obama sent Jackson, he wrote that he had always spoken highly of Jackson and his practice, which is why he found it disappointing that he took a “cheap shot” at Joe Biden on Twitter.

