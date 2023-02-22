Haley Announces 2024 Run; Receives Praise from Uncertain Pence

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Vice President Mike Pence, while speaking in Iowa, wished Nikki Haley well and said that during her time serving as the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, she had done a “great job.” Haley was also the former South Carolina governor.

On Wednesday, Haley officially launched her campaign for the White House in 2024. This makes her the first major GOP challenger to have gone against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination. Trump told Fox News Digital that he was “glad” Haley was running for the GOP presidential nomination.

While speaking at an event in South Carolina, Haley, 51, claimed that it was time for a generational leadership change in Washington and rejected “identity politics.” She further called for unity whilst stating that racism is not a problem in the United States.

Furthermore, Mike Pence has previously hinted that he is considering launching his own presidential campaign. According to a recent Reuters/ Ipsos national public opinion, Pence has the support of approximately seven percent of registered Republicans. The survey was conducted between Feb. 6-13.

Pence is not the only one considering a presidential run. It is widely expected that Florida governor Ron DeSantis is also going to launch his own campaign for the White House. Currently, he is considered the greater opposition that Trump is facing for the GOP nomination.

