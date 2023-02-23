MAGA Republicans Expose Joe Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Conservative Republicans have slammed President Joe Biden over his response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, especially when compared to former President Trump’s response.

The 150-car train derailment occurred on February 3 and resulted in 5,000 locals needing to be evacuated from the area, as the authorities handled the disposal of vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals through controlled burns.

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado MAGA Republican on Friday pointed out that Trump has already scheduled a visit to the area in the coming week, while Biden has not announced any such plans. Make America Great Again (MAGA) is a political slogan first made popular by Trump as part of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s ally and former personal attorney, also took to Twitter to point out that while Trump was visiting East Palestine, Ohio, to discuss with locals the effects of the derailment “Mayor Pete is no where to be found and Joe Biden thinks East Palestine is west of Israel!”

On Thursday, the Ohio congressional delegation sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to request further information on why the incident was not eligible for federal support from the agency. The letter was sent in response to the agency’s refusal of assistance after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had requested support.

FEMA, later on, said that they would “supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official along with a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT).”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have already been actively involved in supporting the area following the derailment.

