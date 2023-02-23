New Lawsuit Seeks to Reinstate Trump as President

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider a case that would remove President Joe Biden from the White House and reinstate former President Donald Trump.

The Brunson v. Adams lawsuit filing states that lawmakers had been in violation of their oath for failing to investigate the possible foreign intervention during the 2020 election. The case is grounded on the claim that the defendants, who include Congress members, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Vice President Mike Pence, voted in favor of the certification of the 2020 presidential election despite the fact that 154 members of Congress had called for an investigation into the unfounded allegations of electoral fraud in six states.

On January 9, the Supreme Court declined to consider the lawsuit, but on January 23, an appeal was filed by the plaintiff, Raland Brunson. As a result, the court is now set to reconsider whether they believe the case has the merit to be heard.

Following the original decision of the court, Brunson had taken to court to state that following the petition being declined, they would be examining what other moves they could make. Zach Schonfeld of The Hill reported last month that the case would be reconsidered.

Brunson’s lawsuit claims that because of the election fraud, his vote in Utah was essentially made invalid. However, when the case was brought in front of the lower court it was dismissed due to the lack of jurisdiction.

