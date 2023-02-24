Biden’s Approval Rating Unchanged After Ohio Train Derailment

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern Railway freight train on February 3, which resulted in a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, a daily survey conducted by the Rasmussen Reports polling company shows that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are virtually unchanged.

The train that derailed near the town of East Palestine had been carrying hazardous material, including vinyl chloride. Following the incident, authorities organized controlled burns in order to remove the toxic chemicals. The 5,000 people who lived in the area were also evacuated from the area following the orders of the governors of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Biden has not arranged for a visit to East Palestine. Following his recent surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, East Palestine’s mayor Trent Conaway called Biden’s international trip “the biggest slap in the face.”

However, the Rasmussen report has not indicated that Biden’s ratings have suffered at all since the derailment. In fact, since February 3 his approval rates have improved from -12 to -11.

On February 3, Biden’s approval rating was 43 percent, while his disapproval rating was 55 percent. On February 20, his approval rating had increased to 44 percent while the disapproval rating had remained the same.

The Rasmussen Reports daily poll surveys 300 people each night, and the cumulative results are revealed every five days. The surveys are predominantly done through the telephone, but an online survey tool is also available.

The White House in a recent statement stated that many federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have responded to the incident.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com