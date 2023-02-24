McCarthy Attacked for Exposing Democrats

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, House Homeland Security Committee ranking Democrat from Mississippi, Bennie Thompson, criticized Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for providing Fox News host Tucker Carlson with access to thousands of hours of riot footage from Jan. 6, 2021. According to an Axios report, McCarthy’s office provided access to 41,000 hours of footage from the Capitol riots to Carlson. This was later confirmed by a Fox News spokesperson.

In a statement, Thomspon said that there were large security risks to having this material potentially mishandled. He added that Carlson has repeatedly spread misinformation and “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s poisonous propaganda” and that before being granted access to this sensitive footage, he should have explained why he has spread misinformation and what actions he has taken to mitigate the security concerns in relation to the footage.

Thompson was the head of the select House committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. In December, the committee released its final report which summarized their year and a half of investigations, interviews of over 1,000 witnesses, and review of documents and video footage.

Carlson has alleged that the House select committee had been “lying” about what occurred on Jan. 6 and that Fox News has not spread this “propaganda.”

In 2021, Carlson also produced a documentary series called “Patriot Purge,” in which he provides an alternative version of events, which he alleges might have been a “false flag” operation. Reportedly, the series is not supported by Fox news staffers and two Fox News contributors have left their position in protest.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com