Biden Warns Putin, Tensions Escalate

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, President Biden claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a “big mistake” by suspending his country’s participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty.

During an event in Warsaw, Biden told reporters that Putin’s move was a “big mistake” while he had previously claimed that he had not had the time to discuss the case.

The New START treaty is the only remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the U.S. The current treaty is set to expire in 2026, however, Putin’s announcement of a suspension of Russia’s participation in the treaty has led to increased worries about the possibility of a nuclear escalation.

The Kremlin announced the suspension on Tuesday, only hours after Biden had given a speech on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, Biden had also organized a surprise trip to Kyiv, Ukraine where he met the Ukrainian President.

In his speech announcing Russia’s suspension, Putin pointed to his grievances regarding the U.S., NATO, and the Ukrainian government.

One day later, Biden met at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw with the Bucharest Nine, which consists of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, all members of NATO. Following the meeting, Biden is set to return to the U.S.

