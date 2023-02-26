Democrats Lose It Over New Video Leak

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has criticized Republicans for handing over to Fox News hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

In a letter sent to his Democratic colleagues, Jeffries said that the transfer of the footage to Fox News was an “egregious security breach.” He added that this move could endanger those serving in the United States Capitol Police who on the day defended the nation’s democracy.

The letter came after it was announced that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had given Tucker Carlson and his team access to over 40,000 hours of surveillance footage from the Capitol. Carlson has been one of the most vocal critics often questioning what actually occurred on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jeffries also wrote in the letter that on Wednesday at 2 p.m. the Democratic Caucus is going to have a meeting to hear from Reps. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.), the ranking member on the House Administration Committee, and Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who had been the chairman of the House select committee focused on investigating the Capitol insurrection.

On Monday, Thompson put out a statement criticizing the release of the security footage, claiming that there were security risks associated with the footage being used irresponsibly. He added that bipartisan members of the special House Committee had been diligent in how they had handled the security footage and had followed security protocols to ensure that police officers and staff that had been targeted during the attack would be safe. However, he pointed out that there is currently no indication that the same care will be taken while Carlson reviews the footage.

