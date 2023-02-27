Former Russian President Comes to Putin’s Defense

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev responded to President Biden’s recent speech by stating that Russia reserved the right to utilize its nuclear arsenal for defense.

Medvedev, who serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, in a post on Telegram, noted that if the United States seeks to defeat Russia, then the country should have the right to defend their nation using all available weapons, including nuclear weapons. His message comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier this week that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START arms treaty. This is the last remaining agreement between the U.S. and Russia which limits the two countries’ nuclear weapons production and usage.

On Monday, Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, following which he delivered a speech in Poland expressing that the United States and Europe were not trying to “control or destroy Russia.” This was a direct response to Putin’s claims that the West had been conspiring against Russia. He further added that the Russian citizens who wanted to “live in peace” “are not the enemy.”

Biden added that if Russia stopped its invasion of Ukraine, then the war would end as Ukraine would have no reason to continue defending itself. However, currently, Ukraine cannot stop its defense as it would mean the end of its country.

Medvedev, on the other hand, has argued that it was the U.S. who was at fault for the prolonged war and has stated that if the U.S. stopped supplying Ukraine with weapons then the war would seize.

