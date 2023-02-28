Biden Does What for Residents of East Palestine?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Biden directed federal agencies to check with the residents of East Palestine, Ohio, by visiting individual homes and learning about the resources they require.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency, and Federal Emergency Management Agency are all set to start the door-to-door visits, which will be similar to “walk teams” usually performed following hurricanes and other natural disasters. Biden has not specified the number of houses that need to be visited, but he has urged the agencies to complete as many visits as possible by Monday.

This newest move comes following a lot of criticism from the Republicans regarding the Biden administration’s handling of the train derailment which led to a toxic chemical spill in the area. Following the Feb. 3 derailment, House Republicans have started a probe into the train derailment.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has also received a lot of criticism for not addressing the crisis faster and delaying his response. Meanwhile, those on the Democratic side have pointed the finger at former President Donald Trump and his administration for choosing to roll back rail and environmental regulations, which could have potentially stopped this crisis.

Buttigieg, who visited East Palestine on Thursday, only one day after Trump visited the area, has also been slammed about the rollbacks during his visit.

