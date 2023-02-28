DOJ Demands Answers from Mar-a-Lago Raid

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Department of Justice is trying to find more information regarding a box with classified documents that was moved to Mar-a-Lago after the FBI raid of Trump’s home. According to Trump’s lawyers, who were the ones to find it, the box in question contained presidential schedules, as well as many classified documents. Following its discovery in Mar-a-Lago, federal agents preceded by notifying the FBI regarding the documents.

The box seems to have been stored in a Palm Beach office that is leased by the General Services Administration for much of 2022. This is why these documents were not originally found during the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.

According to the CNN source, the box had originally been given to a junior Trump aide in 2021 that had been handling the documents during her time working at the Mar-a-Lago “tennis cottage.” The decision was then transported to the Palm Beach office in November 2021, before being brought back to Mar-a-Lago and staying at the bridal suite where the junior aide was employed.

The box was first discovered in December, a few months after the FBI searched through Mar-a-Lago at the direction of the Department of Justice.

Tim Parlatore, one of Trump’s attorneys, has said that within the box that had been found, there were also many pages with markings at the bottom. It was later discovered that the aide had made digital copies of the documents. Parlatore added that she had not known about any of the classified markings.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com