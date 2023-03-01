Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused of Violating Constitution

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that Democrats who relocated to Republican states should not have the right to vote for the first five years of their relocation. This suggestion has been deemed “unconstitutional,” with a legal expert further claiming that it is “an assault on democracy.”

The comments by Greene were made to Charlie Kirk, executive director of the conservative youth group Turning Point USA, following his question on how conservatives should respond to the liberals who were moving and “trying to invade our states or our counties.”

In response, Greene said that red states should start by simply not allowing Democrats to vote for the first five years of their residencies in the conservative state they elect to move to. She added that while they can live and work there, they should not be allowed to bring with them their liberal values and systems that are the direct result of electing these Democrat leaders and Democrat policies.

A new U.S. census data released earlier this month showed that in 2022 the population of California dropped by 350,000, and the population of New York fell by 300,000 people. In contrast, Florida and Texas, two red states, gained 440,000 and 470,000 residents respectively.

Rachel Fiset, a criminal defense attorney who co-founded Los Angeles-based law firm Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP stated that Greene’s suggestion was “unconstitutional” and went fundamentally against the principle of having united states.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com