Biden Attacked for “Copying” Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Immigration groups are planning on starting a legal fight against the Biden administration following the announcement of a new asylum policy that resembles a policy that had existed during the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, the administration introduced their new proposal from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) which is going to try and force asylum seekers to try and gain protection from one of the countries they pass through before reaching the U.S. The new policy would also restrict which points of entry those looking for asylum can cross from.

The administration’s new policies come after they introduced a new program that allowed those who wanted to migrate to the U.S. to come into the country by having secure sponsors. All of these measures will help the country deal with the influx of migration that is expected to come following the expiration of pandemic border restrictions.

However, immigration advocates have argued that the policy is a mix of two policies from former President Trump’s administration which had been blocked by the court.

Lee Gelernt, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, who had previously led arguments in the case against the Trump administration policies, has argued that the new proposal is unlawful and called the alterations between the policies “largely cosmetic.” Further, he argued that the new policy does not abide by domestic and international laws regarding asylum.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com