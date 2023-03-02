Why McCarthy Released the Jan. 6 Tapes

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calf.) has defended his decision to provide access to close to 41,000 hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, claiming that he had previously “promised” to release the footage.

On Wednesday, McCarthy told the New York Times, that when he had previously been asked about these tapes, he had said that they belonged to the American people. He added that it was time for everyone to “make their own judgment.” On the same day, he also sent a fundraising email from his McCarthy campaign with the subject line “Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage,” in which he sent out the same message. He further signed the email by saying that he had promised to provide people with the whole truth regarding the Capitol attack and that with this move he was delivering on this promise.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who opposed McCarthy on more than a dozen Speaker election ballots in January, said the Jan. 6 footage release was one of the concessions that McCarthy had made in order to win enough votes to secure the gavel.

In January, Gaetz said during “The Charlie Kirk Show” that McCarthy had said that he would provide all the evidence to the American people, and as part of that promise, he would be providing hours of unreleased footage from that day.

Carlson on Jan. 3, 2023, had suggested that if McCarthy wanted to become the Speaker then he was going to have to agree to certain things. He had added that Carlson needed to release all of the January 6 files and videos.

