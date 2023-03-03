2024 GOP Candidates Forced Into New Agreement

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel stated that all those candidates who want to participate in the GOP’s primary debate in Milwaukee will need to sign a pledge that they will support the person who wins the nomination.

McDaniel during an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” said that the pledge was required if they wanted to get on the debate stage. McDaniel, who recently won her fourth term as RNC chair following a race against Harmeet Dhillon, said that Republican voters wanted to see the party united and that they were tired of “infighting.”

So far, three candidates have entered the GOP presidential primary. Former President Donald Trump, former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have all launched their presidential campaigns while many others including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are expected to also announce their own candidacy within the next few months.

McDaniel said that for those candidates who launch presidential campaigns signing the pledge was “a no-brainer.” He added that if you are going to be on the Republican National Committee debate looking for voters’ support then you should be willing to support whichever nominee the voters choose.

Earlier this month, Trump had told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that whether or not he would defend the GOP candidate would depend on the nominee.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com