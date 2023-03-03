Nikki Haley Gains Major Support Over Critical Issue

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – According to a new Fox News Poll, most Americans agree with Republican GOP primary candidate Nikki Haley’s proposal to make mental competency testing mandatory for all politicians over the age of 75.

The poll showed that 77 percent of Americans support the idea of mandatory testing, while only 20 percent oppose it. Three percent of respondents were unsure about it.

Earlier this month, Haley became the second major GOP member to join the race for the White House in 2024. Following her campaign launch, Haley called for mental competency tests for all politicians who were over the age of 75. This was widely seen as a jab towards both President Biden and former President Trump, who are 80 and 76 years old, respectively.

In a recent interview, Biden claimed that all the concerns regarding his age were “totally legitimate” but that his age was not something he considered when choosing whether he would seek reelection. If President Biden wins the 2024 presidential election he would be 82 at the time of being sworn into office. Biden is already the oldest U.S. president in history.

According to the poll, 43 percent of Republicans want to see Trump become the party nominee, while 28 percent are supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Both Haley and former vice President Mike Pence have 7 percent of respondents supporting them.

Trump and Haley are the only two to have announced their campaign bid, meanwhile, Pence and DeSantis have not yet announced their plans for 2024.

