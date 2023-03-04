Judge Releases Trump’s Classified Court Details

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Judge Robert McBurney, Georgia, who oversaw the Fulton County grand jury investigation into former President Trump’s attempts to have the 2020 state election results overturned, has determined that panelists are allowed to discuss the final report.

During an interview with ABC news, McBurney pointed out that panelists are only forbidden from discussing the grand jury’s deliberations but that they are allowed to talk about witness testimony and the final report produced. His comments come after Trump’s lawyers criticized the grand jury’s forewoman, Emily Kohrs, for discussing the final report in a number of interviews in the past week.

McBurney noted that during the “farewell session,” the grand jury panelists had been reminded “of their oath, which is a statutory obligation that they not discuss with anyone outside their group their deliberations.”

He added that he specifically told them they cannot discuss their thoughts or what the group discussed regarding the witnesses’ testimony, but that they are allowed to “talk about witness testimony” and that they are allowed to “talk about things that the assistant district attorneys told you,” and about the “final report” as it is the result of their deliberations but not a part of their actual deliberations.

McBurney noted that this could become an issue if the jurors “synthesize the testimony.” Kohrs in an interview with the New York Times noted that the recommendation list on the report was not short and that it would not be surprising to those who read it.

