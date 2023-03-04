U.S. Hit With Major Security Hack

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A week ago, the United States Marshals Service faced a “major” security breach, with many systems containing sensitive information being compromised.

In a statement to the Hill, U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Drew Wade revealed that the agency had found the “ransomware and data exfiltration event” on Feb. 17. He added that the infiltration only affected a “stand-alone” system. He continued by stating that the Marshals Service was disconnected after the attack was discovered and that the Department of Justice has launched a probe into the attack.

Regarding the breach, Wade said that the sensitive information that was breached included “returns from legal process, administrative information, and personally identifiable information pertaining to subjects of USMS investigations, third parties, and certain USMS employees.”

A senior law enforcement official told NBC News that the attack had no effect on the Witness Security Program and that no program is at risk because of the breach. However, sensitive information regarding law enforcement was breached.

Wade revealed that on Feb. 22, senior Justice Department officials were briefed on the “major incident” following which the Department started their “remediation efforts and criminal and forensic investigations.”

He added that they were currently working fast in order to mitigate all the potential risks that might result from the “major incident.”

In recent years, both the federal and state governments have had to deal with an increased number of data hacks.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com