Top Republican Allegedly Attacked by Liberals

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, alleged that she had been “attacked” by an “insane woman” at a restaurant and that the woman’s son had been yelling at her over her political stance. The congresswoman has claimed that the altercation was the result of the mother-son duo having “no respect” for people holding opposing views than them. In a post she wrote on Twitter, she claimed that the duo did not respect “the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining” or people with opposing political views. She proceeded to call them “self-righteous, insane, and completely out of control.”

Greene has said that she had been working with staffers at a table and had not even noticed the duo until the attack. She then proceeded to claim that people no longer had any respect for others and that “our country is gone.”

Greene’s spokesman Nick Dyer told FOX News Digital that Greene and her staffers had been preparing for Tuesday’s committee hearing when they were approached by the woman, who at first introduced herself before verbally berating Greene. Her son followed and started screaming at them. Dyer further added that he had to get the man and their table as he was not sure of what he was going to do next.

After some time, the restaurant’s staff approached them and demanded that the duo leave the restaurant. They then proceeded to move Greene and her team to a more private section of the restaurant. The police were not notified of the altercation.

