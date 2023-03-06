Biden Now Uncertain About Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Joe Biden expressed uncertainty regarding whether or not the Supreme Court would give his student loan forgiveness plan the all-clear.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, he explained being “confident [his administration] is on the right side of the law,” but that he wasn’t “confident about the outcome of the decision yet.”

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments a day earlier favoring Biden’s Student loan forgiveness plan.

The plan would eliminate up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for qualifying lenders.

Since announcing the implementation of the student loan forgiveness plan, the Biden administration has expressed confidence in the President’s legal authority to implement the plan through executive action.

The White House is expressing that confidence by shying away from sharing a backup plan should the Supreme Court shut down the program.

Discussing an alternative, or lack thereof, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre indicated that the plan currently before Justice is the plan the administration has.

She added that the administration believes “in our legal authority to get [the plan] done and get [it] implemented.”

On Tuesday, Jean-Pierre also touted U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar’s defense of the plan as “strong” and “powerful,” explaining there is a reason the Biden administration wants the challenge before the Supreme Court.

Prelogar represented the Biden administration, attempting to defend the plan from the challenges of six Republican states in addition to two separate challenges from individuals.

The Supreme Court’s decision is only expected to come out in May or June and will depend on whether Biden’s plan is permitted under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act.

