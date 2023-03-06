GOP Blaming Biden for Woman’s Tragic Death

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Republicans have launched a new probe into the Biden administration examining the extent to which the administration’s immigration policies played a role in the death of a 20-year-old Maryland woman this past summer.

Republicans, who took control of the House of Representatives following the 2022 midterm elections, have already launched a number of investigations into President Joe Biden and his administration. The GOP House members are arguing that the administration’s policies had a detrimental effect on millions of Americans, however, the Democrats are pushing back and are criticizing the investigations as lacking merit and being completely politically motivated.

On Tuesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan announced that the panel would be looking into the case of a 17-year-old male migrant from El Salvador who has been accused of assaulting and killing 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton in July. The committee issued a press release on the probe.

Allegedly, the male migrant had entered the United States in March and was at the time identified as an unaccompanied minor. He was also identified as a member of the MS-13 gang. His entrance into the country took place only a few months before the attacks in Rio Grande City, Texas.

Jordan, as well as Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Chairman Tom McClintock, have requested information regarding this case and screening process from both the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. In the letters which were sent out on Monday, Jordan and McClintock note that the Biden administration’s policies are to blame for the migrants being allowed into the country. They note that “Criminal aliens and gang members exploit the U.S. immigration system” and enter the country to endanger Americans.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com