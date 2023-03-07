Biden Declares War on 2nd Amendment

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, during a speech at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Baltimore, Maryland, President Biden vowed to ban assault weapons “come hell or high water.”

During his speech, he said that he knew some people in attendance might be “uncomfortable” with what he was stating, and he added that Delaware, his home state, would also have some people who are uncomfortable with his statement as it had “one of the highest rates of gun ownership.” He continued to say though that they would ban assault weapons “come hell or high water,” since the last time they made that move, there was a steep decline in the number of mass deaths.

On Feb. 13 at Michigan State University, three students were killed and six people were left injured after an attack by a suspected gunman, Anthony McRae, who proceeded to kill himself before the police could arrest him.

The speech by Biden came one day after the shooting and five years after a gunman killed 14 students and three educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Biden administration has also announced that the Justice Department would provide states with $232 million that can be used for crisis intervention. The money can also be used to strengthen the red flag programs and other attempts to curb tax violence within the state.

Attorney General Merrick Garland backed Biden up saying that these crisis intervention programs are known to have helped protect communities from gun violence.

