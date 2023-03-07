U.S. Attorney Speaks on Hunter Biden Investigations

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland, during an oversight hearing, gave prosecutors free rein in all their investigations surrounding Hunter Biden and his business dealings.

When asked by Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, whether they would be allowed to pursue the probe without any political influence and involvement, Garland said that he had advised the U.S. attorney that he was completely allowed to make the necessary referrals and bring forth cases in the districts relevant.

When he was asked about what would happen if Delaware U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss chose to pursue the case against Biden in a district outside his jurisdiction, Garland noted that in that case, he would need to bring forth the case in that district. He continued by promising that Weiss was allowed to run his probe and if needed he had the full authority to bring the case to a different district.

However, Grassley pointed out that if Weiss had to “seek permission from a Biden-appointed U.S. attorney” in order to file charges, then the criminal investigation would not be free of political interference.

The investigation into Hunter Biden started in 2018 and specifically deals with whether Hunter Biden paid the correct amount of taxes for his income. Prosecutors are also looking into whether Hunter Biden had lied on a gun application in 2018 regarding drug usage.

House Republicans have also initiated investigations into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has criticized Garland for not having appointed a special counsel to deal with the investigations into Hunter Biden.

