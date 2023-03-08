Ocasio-Cortez and Far-Left Dems Attack Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A number of Democrats criticized President Joe Biden over his expressed support for a bipartisan resolution that would overturn Washington D.C.’s criminal code revision. If the criminal code was allowed to continue, then the penalties that convicted criminals would be facing would be significantly reduced.

In January, the District of Columbia City Council voted in favor of the revision to the district’s criminal code. However, the resolution was originally vetoed by Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser before being overridden by D.C. City Council. It was these moves that ultimately led to Congress’ involvement.

Biden took to Twitter to state that while he supports some of the changes that had been made, he did not approve of other changes and suggestions including the lowering of the penalty for carjacking. He added that if the Senate voted to overturn the D.C. council choice then he would be signing it, though it seems likely that the Senate will not approve it.

The bill received bipartisan support as it went through the House. Still, there are those who think that Biden should not be interfering with state law.

In response to Biden’s tweet, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote “this ain’t it.” She proceeded to state that D.C. should be given the right to govern itself in the way that every other state is allowed to.

The city of Washington D.C. has since withdrawn from the potential revision.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com