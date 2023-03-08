White House Attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, the White House replied to questions about President Biden laughing over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) comments after she accused him of being at fault for the deaths of a woman’s two sons to fentanyl.

On Wednesday, when speaking to the House Democratic caucus during its issues retreat in Baltimore, Biden brought up Greene’s accusations about the Biden administration’s policies being at fault for the deaths.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has now argued that Biden’s remarks had been “mischaracterized” by Greene “who is regularly discredited for things that she says that are really conspiracy theories.” She continued to say that Greene’s claims are then continuously “parroted by certain networks.”

Following the incident, conservative activist Rebecca Kiessling of Michigan, the mother of the two men who died, has requested that Biden issue an apology for his remarks. Kiessling, in her statement, accused Biden of mocking the death of her son just because Greene had misspoken.

During his comments, Biden brought up the accusations that Greene was making about him being at fault for the two deaths and then added, “Well, the interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took came during the last administration.” It was at that point that he let out a chuckle.

Biden continued to mock Greene stating that if more lawmakers like Greene appeared more and more Republicans would move towards the Democratic side. He then added with a slight laugh, “isn’t she amazing?”

