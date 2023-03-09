Top Moments from Trump’s CPAC Speech

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, former President Donald Trump gave a headlining address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The address lasted for close to two hours and included attacks on his opponents, as well as other grievances he has with the current administration. Trump also focused his speech on the things that they would try to accomplish in order to “finish what we started.” These are the key moments from the speech.

Passionate ‘MAGA’ Supporters

While the room in which Trump delivered his address was far from full, many of his supporters were passionate and vocal as they cheered him on, shouting “Four more years!” Trump’s popularity among the conservative crowd and CPAC attendees was also strong, with many wearing outfits supporting MAGA and Trump.

Heckler Escorted Out

A heckler also appeared during Trump’s speech and started playing from a boombox the song “F*** Donald Trump” by rapper YG’s FDT. He was later removed by police officers while the crowd booed.

Straw Poll Results

The CPAC straw poll showed one clear winner for the Republican primary and that was Donald Trump. According to the survey, 62 percent of respondents wanted Trump to win, while only 20 percent expressed support for DeSantis. Businessman Perry Johnson, who announced his own presidential bid on Thursday had 5 percent of the respondents’ support.

