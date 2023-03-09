Trump Puts DeSantis in His Place

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump led the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll for the Republican primary by a wide margin against other possible nominees.

According to the poll, 62 percent of respondents expressed their support for Trump. The only other candidate to have gained double digits in this poll was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who had 20 percent of the respondents’ support. In third place was long-shot GOP candidate Perry Johnson with 5 percent.

In the straw poll, when asked about who Trump’s running mate should be, Kari Lake, the Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee in 2022, received the most support with 20 percent. In second place was DeSantis with 14 percent. The poll was answered by over 2,000 attendees.

Trump had won the CPAC straw polls in Orlando, Florida, and Dallas last year. He then announced his campaign for 2024 in November one week after the midterm elections. Throughout the past two years, Trump has managed to remain one of the most popular candidates in the Republican party. His success in the unscientific CPAC straw poll is not surprising as the conference is a gathering of conservative leaders which in the past few years has greatly shifted in favor of Trump.

In previous straw polls, DeSantis had come second with 24 percent of support in Dallas and 28 percent in Orlando. All other potential nominees are still in the low single digits while many have not even managed to win one percent in the straw polls.

