Democrat Governor Ditches State Amid Crisis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has been blasted for being away from his home state during a series of devastating storms which led to 13 people dying.

Newsom reportedly took “personal travel” days while the storm was hitting his home state. The powerful blizzard led to 17 feet of snow falling on Southern California’s mountains.

FOX Business’ Sean Duffy, however, questioned whether Newsom would even do anything about the storm. As he added, the state is already suffering from “homelessness, drugs, crime, and power outages” but Newsom is on a “climate crusade.” Duffy further said on “Outnumbered” that even if Newsom was there, he would probably not do anything to help those affected. He then proceeded to allege that Newsom did not care about a “darn soul in California.”

“Outnumbered” co-host Emily Compagno also pointed out that Newsom not only left but there has been a general lack of transparency from him.

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway did state that governors are responsible for taking action during times of crisis. She then went on to compare Newsom with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who was there during Hurricane Ian and the Surfside building collapse, taking an active role in the allocation of resources so that all the work that needed to be completed could be completed. She continued by calling Newsom’s decision to leave the state during that time “shocking.”

