Iran Vows To Get Revenge Against Trump

On the second anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the United States, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said during an address that former U.S. President Donald Trump needed to face a trial for the death or else Tehran would seek revenge.

Iran, as well as many of their allied groups and countries, have been holding commemorative events in honor of Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force. Soleimani was killed during a drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, which had been ordered by Trump.

In his speech on Monday, Raisi said that “If Trump and (former secretary of state Mike) Pompeo” are not taken to court for the “criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani” then “Muslims will take our martyr’s revenge.”

Raisi further added that the trial needed to be under Islamic law. Iran’s Islamic laws state that a convicted murderer faces execution unless the victim’s family agrees to accept “blood money” and a reconciliation.

On Sunday, Iran also sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council stating that both the United States and Israel needed to be held responsible for their role in the assassination. Only days after the assassination, the United States had claimed that the killing was in self defense with the then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr stating that Trump was within his authority in killing Soleimani who was a “legitimate military target.”

