DeSantis Doubles Down on 2024 Run

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) during his State of the State address, provided a preview of the core messages that he is expected to use in his 2024 presidential campaign. During the address, he focused on his so far achievements in Florida which he has helped transform into a more conservative state, while also pointing out that there were still many fights left.

While speaking to a joint session of the state legislature, DeSantis focused on many of his usual messaging, including his handling of the pandemic, his fight against “woke” culture, and the massive relocation wave from Americans to Florida.

DeSantis, regarding the pandemic, said that they had “defied the experts” and had done everything their own way. This is what led to Florida being the “No. 1 destination” for other Americans who are looking to relocate. In his speech, he also added that they have been successful in leading “the nation on many big issues” because they are focused on producing results instead of complaining or making excuses.

This is DeSantis’ first State of the State address in his second term as governor. It is also a mark of the start of the 60-day legislative session in Florida. DeSantis has frequently said that the legislative session was his focus and it is widely expected that he is going to be announcing his decision regarding the 2024 presidential race after the end of the race.

In the November midterm election, State Republicans won supermajorities in both chambers which could mean that they have a wide range of proposals that they want to pass in this session.

