Trump Loses Another Major Endorsement

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman called former President Donald Trump “benevolent” during a recent call in which he informed Trump that he was endorsing Nikki Haley for the GOP 2024 primary.

Norman, who was previously a strong ally of Trump, spoke to the One America News Network about the reasons that he was choosing to back Haley in the presidential election. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, is so far the only really serious challenger going against Trump in the GOP primary election. However, during the early days of her campaign, she appears to be struggling with gaining the momentum necessary to take on the former President.

So far, Norman is the only high-profile Republican to have endorsed Haley, who is far behind in the polls which are usually led by Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has not yet announced whether he is running for the White House, but he is widely suspected to be preparing to launch a presidential campaign in early summer.

Norman, when describing why he was endorsing Haley, spoke about her success as a governor. He added that Haley was going to “excite young and old people” in the Republican base, and could even encourage people who had never been involved in the elections to get involved. He also added that before announcing that he would be endorsing Haley, he called Trump to personally inform him of his decision.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com