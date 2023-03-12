Biden’s DOJ Reviewing Death of Black Man by Police

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that they would be investigating the Memphis Police Department’s policies and practices relating to the use of force following the death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody.

As part of the review, the Department of Justice’s Office of Community-Oriented Policing Services (COPS) is going to review the “policies, practices, training, data and processes” of the department. According to the DOJ’s press release, the review is going to be taking place following a request from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland (D) and Police Chief Carolyn Davis.

On Wednesday, the city of Memphis will also be releasing around 20 additional hours of video and audio from the incident, following the completion of their investigation into Nichols’s death.

On Jan. 7, Nichols, 29, was brutally beaten by several Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. He died three days later after being hospitalized for his injuries. The previously released footage from the incident caused massive public outrage across the nation.

The five police officers who were a part of the incident were fired and charged with second-degree murder. All of them have pleaded not guilty to the charges, while other police officers and fire department members were also fired over the incident. On Tuesday, Jennifer Sink, the chief legal officer for Memphis, said that following the probe there would be 13 police officers and four members of the Memphis Fire Department facing administrative charges.

The Department of Justice is going to be completing its own independent investigation of the department.

