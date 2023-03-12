Political Division Destroys Meaning of Controversial Word

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A new USA Today- Ipsos poll has shown that most Americans had a positive view of the word “woke” and believed it to mean “to be informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices.”

According to the poll, which was released on Wednesday, 56 percent of respondents believed that the word had a more positive definition. However, 39 percent thought that the word had a negative association and was defined as “to be overly politically correct and police others’ words.”

Americans in the poll were also divided on whether or not being called “woke” was an insult or a compliment. In fact, 40 percent thought it was an insult while only 32 percent believed it to be a compliment. These results were largely affected by party lines as well, with Republicans being more likely to have a negative association with the word “wokeness” while Democrats were more positive about it.

From the Republican respondents, 56 percent believed that “wokeness” inferred that one was overly politically correct, while 78 percent of Democrats thought that it was just about being informed on social justice issues. Further 60 percent of Republicans thought that being called “woke” was an insult, while only 46 percent of Democrats thought it was a compliment.

This topic appears to be taking a central role in the political sphere as many GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are actively saying they are fighting a war against “wokeness.” DeSantis, who is leading the charge, had previously stated that Florida is “where woke goes to die.”

