Fox News Throws Trump Under the Bus

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Fox News hosts and executives were ready to move forward from then-President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen by early January 2021.

Host Lou Dobbs, texted the show producers on Jan. 3, stating that in the past eight weeks, there had been no evidence to support these claims and yet Trump was calling on his supporters to go protest in D.C. He further added that while he thought the election had been stolen without evidence there wasn’t anything that they could do.

Tucker Carlson, in a text sent on Jan. 4, had written that they were increasingly getting closer to “being able to ignore Trump most nights,” he then added, “I truly can’t wait.” Carlson proceeded to write that he was not going to be able to handle this for much longer and that he hated Trump “passionately.”

The private text messages were released on Tuesday night as they are a part of the $1.6 billion Dominion defamation suit against Fox News and the Fox Corp. These messages paint the picture that top hosts at Fox News were aware that the claims of a stolen election were a lie and yet they had continued to motivate Trump supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol which ultimately led to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Fox News spokesperson in a statement has said that Dominion was misconstruing information in their smear campaign against Fox News and that their suit was looking to “trample on free speech and freedom of the press.” However, Dominion has responded to these claims by stating that the documents spoke for themselves.

