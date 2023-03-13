Jan. 6 Committee Brought to Justice

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, a Republican-controlled House committee launched its own probe into the House special select committee that had investigated the Jan. 6, Capitol riot during the previous congress. Staff members have noted that they are going to be reviewing the information relating to the riot that was not included in the previous investigation on the U.S. Capitol.

House Republicans have been critical of the Jan. 6 committee since its creation. During the 2022 midterm campaign trail, many GOP members stated that they would be investigating those who had completed the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The House Administration’s subcommittee on oversight will be responsible for looking through a large amount of information and records that the Jan. 6 committee had gathered during their investigation. The previous committee dissolved in January with the change of Congress. The staffer has noted that the main focus of the probe will be to examine how the panel conducted its investigation.

The House Administration Committee has also launched a portal for the public to send in tips.

The new subcommittee will be made up of four Republicans and two Democrats and they will look through the around two million documents and records gathered by the Jan. 6 subcommittee. These records were then given to the House Administration Committee following the dissolution of the subcommittee.

The subcommittee will be led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, a Trump ally.

