Biden Looking for New Employees

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Biden is slowly narrowing down the potential candidates who could act as his campaign managers for his 2024 presidential reelection campaign. While Biden has not yet officially launched a campaign, he has previously noted that he fully intends on running for a second term. Many in the Democratic circles have also expressed support for Biden’s reelection campaign and have started wondering who might act as his campaign manager.

Currently, Jenn Ridder, who served as national states director for Biden’s 2020 bid, is said to be a top contender for the job according to a report on the Hill.

Sam Cornale, the executive director of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), is also another potential choice according to sources. However, the process of choosing the right candidate is exhaustive and there are many other candidates being considered for the top roles in the campaign.

However, the senior staff appears to mainly be looking at Ridder and Cornale as options, while other candidates currently being considered include Sen. Mark Kelly’s last year campaign manager, Emma Brown, Addisu Demissie who ran Sen. Cory Booker’s 2020 presidential campaign, Quentin Fulks who acted as Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign manager, and Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a White House senior adviser who had previously served as the deputy campaign manager for Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

The president’s team is hoping to reach a decision about who should fill the senior positions in the campaign by April, which is around when Biden is also expected to launch his campaign. However, some allies close to Biden have speculated that it might take longer.

