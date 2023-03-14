Democrats Highlight Their Main 2024 Issue

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Democrats consider abortion to be a key issue ahead of the 2024 election rounds and have stated that following the overturning of Roe v. Wade the issue remains central in people’s minds. Many parties and abortion rights activists have also stated that abortion was the issue that helped them win in many competitive races, including Virginia’s state Senate special election in January and last month’s Wisconsin Supreme Court primary.

Members of the party have now been stating that abortion should not be written off ahead of the upcoming elections, especially as states like Florida are planning on instituting a six-week abortion ban. The ban is going to be discussed during this week’s state legislature. This will further help keep the issue at the forefront of voters’ minds.

Wisconsin-based Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki, noted that it would not be a good choice for people to “undervalue the issue of abortion” especially after the Dobbs decision played such a central role in the 2022 election.

Zepecki, along with a number of other Democrats has argued that many underestimated the importance of the abortion issue and how important it could be as it could entice new voters. This became clear with that Wisconsin Democratic strategist dubbed the “Dobbs dads,” that is men who started considering the issue through their daughters’ eyes.

Democrats have also pointed out the importance of abortion in the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s primary in February, especially as the state Supreme Court was going to be considering an 1849 abortion law that banned all abortions in the state.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com