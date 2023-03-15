Democrats Attack Top Republican Over What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) blasted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) during a Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Thursday over “compliance with committee oversight,” after stating that the chairman of the Judiciary Committee had failed to comply with a congressional subpoena during the last Congress.

Swalwell pointed out that it was ironic to have to bring in witnesses to the hearing and call them out on not complying with subpoenas and requests when the chairman of the committee had also not complied with the subpoena sent by the Jan. 6 committee.

Jordan had previously been subpoenaed by the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol after it became known that Jordan had talked with former President Donald Trump the morning of the attack. However, Jordan refused to comply with the committee’s requests after stating that they did not have “any legitimate legislative purpose.”

In December, the Jan. 6 panel filed ethics complaints against the lawmakers, including Jordan, who had refused to comply with the subpoenas they had received.

The criticisms from Swalwell came while the Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight was tasked with questioning officials from the Department of Justice and Department of Education over their compliance with subpoenas.

