Republican Turns on Speaker McCarthy

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), stated that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) should not have given exclusive access to thousands of hours of unaired security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

Cramer said that his biggest regret about the release of the over 41,000 hours of security footage was that it was exclusively given to one person who is “rather sensational in his approach” instead of having the footage released to everyone. He added that he completely agreed with McCarthy on the importance of transparency, which is why he wished that the footage could have been released to everyone simultaneously.

McCarthy’s decision to give Carlson exclusive access to the footage has been met with a lot of criticism from both parties. Carlson has already aired some of the footage during his show. That move has led to heightened concerns and outrage from lawmakers who have raised security concerns relating to the release and distribution of this footage which shows the Capitol interior.

Cramer stated that he is also upset about Jan. 6 still being something that lawmakers are discussing. He continued to say that the Jan. 6 committee had finished their investigation, but most people are “not caring or paying attention.” He added that while the committee’s work was very partisan it at least provided them with the chance to “move forward.”

He added that instead of Jan. 6 their discussions should be focused on the southern border, China, inflation, or the budget deficit, not on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com